Weather Updates: Delhi to witness light showers today, Mumbai gets respite from downpour, check state-wise list here

Representational Image

The flash floods triggered by a cloudburst that hit a camp near the Amarnath cave shrine have claimed 15 lives so far while another 40 people are still reported missing. The Indian Army, NDRF and local authorities are conducting a joint rescue operation and have moved over 15,000 pilgrims to safety.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued different alerts for states. Here are state-wise updates on weather and rain forecast:

Maharashtra

After four days of downpour, Mumbai is set to get further from heavy showers today after the rains receded on Friday bringing normal life back on track. The Met office downgraded the rainfall alert to "orange" for Friday from "red" earlier.

Delhi

The IMD has predicted respite from sultry weather for Delhi and nearby area of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana with showers expected on Saturday evening.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the national capital today is expected to be 37 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. The Delhi-NCR region is expected to receive light to heavy rainfall over the next five days.