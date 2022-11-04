Search icon
Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Uttarakhand and more

IMD informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood which will cause moderate to heavy rainfall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 08:13 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that several northern states will experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the upcoming week until 9 November, despite the fact that extremely heavy rainfall is still lashing the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karaikal, Puducherry, and Mahe.
 
A new Western Disturbance is expected to start affecting the Western Himalayan Region on November 4th night and the nearby plains on November 5th, according to the weather department's forecast.
 
At most locations across West Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, minimum temperatures are predicted to be above average (1.6°C to 3.0°C); at a few locations over Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, East Rajasthan, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam. (Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi set to address rally in Kangra district today)
 
The IMD observed that for the period of 3–9 November, there is unlikely to be any appreciable shift in the minimum temperatures throughout northwest, central, and east India.
 
“Overall, these are likely to be above normal by 1 to 3⁰ C over most parts of northwest, central and adjoining east India", their official statement read. 
 
Here are some major updates regarding rainfall in these states:
 
5-7 November, 2022: Moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.
 
5-7 November, 2022: Light rainfall is likely to occur in Punjab. 
 
6 November, 2022: Heavy rainfall or snowfall is also likely over Kashmir Valley.
 
6-7 November, 2022: Moderate rainfall or snowfall is also expected over Uttarakhand.
 
At the end of the week, a further weak western disturbance is likely to have a little impact on the Western Himalayan Region, bringing light precipitation or snowfall to the area.
 
IMD also informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood which will cause moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during most days of the week from 3-9 November. 
 
Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to see light to moderate rainfall or thundershower as well. 
