Weather update: Yellow alert for Maharashtra, know IMD forecast for Uttarakhand, UP and other states

IMD Mumbai Centre has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, a civic official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ in many districts from July 13 to July 16, the entire Vidarbha meteorological sub-division and other districts in Marathwada and Konkan likely to have moderate to heavy rainfall

IMD Mumbai Centre has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, a civic official said.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average of 4.19 mm, 9.16 mm and 6.06 mm, of rainfall, respectively in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, the official said.

The entire Vidarbha meteorological sub-division, several Marathwada and Konkan districts, as well as a few isolated locations, will receive moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from July 13 to 16, according to the IMD forecast. For these locations, the IMD has issued a yellow alert. The likelihood of light precipitation in other state districts around this time is highest.

The national capital also recorded a rapid increase in Yamuna's water level over the past three days. The water level shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres, 18 hours earlier than expected.

Northwest India: Light to moderate rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over East Rajasthan from the 13th to the 16th of July and over Himachal Pradesh on the 15th and 16th of July.

West India: Konkan & Goa, Saurashtra, and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra will witness light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over the next five days. Additionally, the Gujarat region may experience isolated heavy rainfall on the 12th, 15th, and 16th of July.