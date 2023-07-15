Weather update: Yellow alert for Delhi, Maharashtra; know IMD forecast for Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand and other states

IMD has issued a green alert for Mumbai for Saturday and Sunday and has given a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh which means heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in the two states. Whereas in Maharashtra, ‘yellow alert’ has been issued from July 13 to July 16, the entire Vidarbha meteorological sub-division and other districts in Marathwada and Konkan likely to have moderate to heavy rainfall.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai's neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, along with Palghar district.

Since last weekend, the intensity of rainfall had gone down in Mumbai. A mix of sunny and cloudy days was observed over the past few days in the city, which witnessed spells of light to heavy rainfall during this period.

The national capital witnessed a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas near the Yamuna, IMD said further light to moderate rainfall is likely in Delhi, Haryana and adjoining areas during the next 5 days. Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist said, "Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next 5 days. We are expecting a slight increase in rainfall on the 17th and 18th July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states."

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for the coming days. Heavy rainfall is also likely over East Rajasthan from the 13th to the 16th of July and over Himachal Pradesh on the 15th and 16th of July.

Whereas Konkan & Goa, Saurashtra, and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra is predicted to have light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over the next five days. Additionally, the Gujarat region may experience isolated heavy rainfall on the 12th, 15th, and 16th of July.

(with inputs from PTI and ANI)