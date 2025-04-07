According to the IMD, yesterday's highest temperature was 44 degrees C at Kandla in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions. Almost 21 cities across five states have recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the National capital on Monday, predicting a rise in temperatures and heatwave conditions for the next two days. A red alert has been issued for Gujarat today, while an orange alert has been issued from April 8 to 10. The Saurashtra and Kutch regions are facing severe heat wave conditions.

According to the IMD, yesterday's highest temperature was 44 degrees Celcius at Kandla in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions. Almost 21 cities across five states have recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.

"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on 07th; Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab during 07th-10th; Delhi on 07th & 08th; West Uttar Pradesh during 07th-09th; Madhya Pradesh during 08th-10th April Hot & humid weather is likely to prevail over coastal areas of Gujarat State and Konkan & Goa during 07th-09th April," as per IMD.

IMD has predicted further heat wave conditions for 21 cities across Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha. Other states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, are also likely to witness scorching heat. The heat in Rajasthan's Barmer has set new records. Yesterday, the maximum temperature was 45.6 degrees Celsius - the highest ever in the first week of April. The departure is 6.8 degrees above normal.

An orange alert has been issued for Rajasthan for April 7 and 8, while a yellow alert has been issued for April 9 and 10. "Heat wave conditions likely over Rajasthan during 07th-10th April with severe heat wave conditions at isolated pockets during 07th-09th April," IMD added. Heat wave conditions are expected in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh today. Haryana and Chandigarh may see similar conditions till the 10th of this month.

While, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in various districts of Delhi is Anand Vihar is 292, Chandani Chowk is 198, ITO is 209, Najafgarh is 165, Okhla Phase 2 is 293, RK Puram is 221, Patparganj is 252, Wazirpur is 260, as of 9 am.

