Weather update: When will Delhi-NCR get relief from heatwave? IMD's prediction for your state

While some states in the country are receiving pre monsoon rains, some parts are still reeling under heatwave conditions. However, weather forecast predicts the heatwave is expected to subside across the country in the next 24 to 48 hours. There is a possibility of scattered light rainfall over Tamil Nadu, South-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

On the other hand, light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places over west Madhya Pradesh, east Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha. The week-long pre-monsoon weather activity will be seen over north India mostly over Punjab, Haryana, North and East Rajasthan, Delhi and Upper parts of West Uttar Pradesh.

Winds will blow with thunderstorms and heavy rain. During this, heatwave conditions will be less over the national capital, northern parts and Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. People will get relief from the scorching heat.

Southwest monsoon has already made its presence felt over Mumbai and during the last three days of monsoon, Mumbai has recorded a total of 79 mm of rain. Still waiting for more rain though. Because in June there is a normal 493.1 mm of rain. More rainfall is expected to be seen around June 17 and June 18. Rain will start increasing around June 19 to June 20 in Mumbai.

Winds will continue for the next few days and the weather is likely to be pleasant. Regarding Delhi-NCR, IMD has issued a forecast for the next five days from Monday, in which a yellow alert has been issued for two days. There was a heatwave alert on Monday. During the day, hot winds blew at a speed of 20-30 kilometers per hour.

At the same time, on June 14 and June 15, the speed of winds can go up to 25-35 kilometers per hour during the day. During this, the sky will remain cloudy, but the chances of a drop in temperature are negligible. On Sunday, the temperature in many areas of Delhi crossed 46 degree Celsius.