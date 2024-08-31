Weather update: 'Very heavy’ rains in Gujarat tomorrow; red alert in Karnataka amid Cyclone Asna scare

A unique meteorological occurrence in August is the cyclone that is developing over Gujarat's Saurashtra-Kutch region.

In response to the rare Cyclone Asna threat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" alert for coastal Karnataka on Friday and predicted "very heavy" rains in Gujarat. As per a new IMD update, Cyclone Asna has moved towards Pakistan's Karachi.



When the storm strengthens into a cyclonic storm, Pakistan has proposed that it be named Cyclone Asna. Remarkably, from 1891 to 2023, there were only three instances of cyclonic storm development over the Arabian Sea in August.

According to IMD, an offshore trough is predicted to persist from the coast of south Gujarat to the coast of north Kerala, adding to the heavy rainfall experienced throughout the western coastline.

Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted for the Konkan and Goan regions, as well as the ghat areas of central Maharashtra, between August 30 and September 5.

In some areas of eastern and western Rajasthan, the meteorological department reported thunderstorms along with rain. In districts like Sirohi and Ganganagar, there has been light to moderate rainfall over the last 24 hours. At 48 mm, Dhabaan in Hanumangarh recorded the most rainfall, followed by Mount Abu at 44.4 mm. Along with Phalodi, which recorded the highest temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, rain also fell in Alwar, Barmer, Udaipur, and Dungarpur. Rainfall activities should resume next week, according to the weather office.