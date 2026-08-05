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Weather Update: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya to receive intense rainfall today; Check IMD's full forecast here

The most intense monsoon activity on August 5 is expected in Assam and Meghalaya, where heavy to very heavy rain is likely along with isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 08:57 AM IST

Weather Update: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya to receive intense rainfall today; Check IMD's full forecast here
Image source: ANI
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India is bracing for another rainy day on Wednesday as the IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in multiple states, with the Northeast expected to see the most intense downpours. 

In its August 4 bulletin, the India Meteorological Department said isolated areas of Assam and Meghalaya could get heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain possible at isolated spots. 

Other regions likely to see intense showers include parts of north and central India — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Odisha and Madhya Maharashtra.

IMD weather update

The most intense monsoon activity on August 5 is expected in Assam and Meghalaya, where heavy to very heavy rain is likely along with isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall.  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a heavy to very heavy rain alert for Arunachal Pradesh.  

Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the west could see isolated heavy to very heavy showers.  

Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are forecast to receive heavy rain.  

In eastern India, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are among the regions likely to see heavy rainfall.

Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may also witness very heavy rain at isolated places.

The rain isn’t limited to the north and east. 

Parts of South and West to also receive rain

Konkan, Goa and parts of Maharashtra are likely to see heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas, while Kerala and both coastal and interior Karnataka may get heavy showers. 

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are also expected to receive heavy rainfall. 

Parts of the south, including Kerala, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, are forecast to see thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.

At present, the monsoon trough runs from Anupgarh through Delhi, Shahjahanpur and Basti, and then eastwards to Nagaland.  

Several cyclonic circulations are also active — over north Haryana, northeast Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, northwest Bihar and northeast Assam.  

Another circulation is present over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh. A separate circulation over South Interior Karnataka is helping drive rainfall across the southern peninsula.

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