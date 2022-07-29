Weather Update: THESE states to witness heavy rainfall, check IMD forecast here

File photo

Several parts of North India may have heavy rainfall in the coming few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted enhanced rainfall in north India over the next three to four days.

The Met Department said, "The western end of monsoon trough at mean sea level is near its normal position and the eastern end is north of its normal position. The western end of monsoon trough is very likely to shift northwards during next 2-3 days."

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the nearby northern plains, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Today, there is a chance of fairly widespread/widespread rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, and West Uttar Pradesh, along with a few isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms or lightning (July 29, 2022).

According to the Met Office, similar meteorological conditions will continue to exist in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh through July 31 and in East Uttar Pradesh until August 1.\

Delhi:

Several parts of Delhi received rain on Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon trough is likely to "continue to shift gradually northwards" and it led to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.

Rajasthan:

Rainfall is expected to decrease in Rajasthan's Jodhpur division from Thursday, the meteorological centre here said.

Several areas in Jodhpur district have been facing a flood-like situation for the last two days due to heavy to very heavy rainfall. Schools have been closed in the district.

During the last 24 hours which ended at 8.30 am on Thursday, Lohawat recorded the highest rainfall in Jodhpur at 135 mm, said Jaipur Met Centre director Radheyshyam Sharma.

Himachal Pradesh:

The Himachal Pradesh meteorological department on Wednesday said heavy rain is expected in the state over the next few days which may lead to disruption of essential services and trigger flash floods.

The ongoing rainfall activity is very likely to increase from July 28 to 30. Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with one or two spells of very heavy rain in parts of Shimla, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba and adjoining areas is expected during the next 48-72 hours with peak rainfall in the next 36-48 hours, the Met department said.

(With inputs from PTI)