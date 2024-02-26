Weather update: These states likely to experience rain spell in upcoming days, check IMD forecast

The IMD predicts that Central India will experience rain on February 26 along with thunderstorms and hailstorms on February 27.

Central India can anticipate fresh rains, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning on February 26 and 27, 2024, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. IMD posted a tweet on X, "A fresh spell of rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm, hailstorm & lightning likely over Central India on 26th & 27th February, 2024. An active Western Disturbance likely affect Western Himalayan Region from February 29 and adjoining plains from March 1 to March 4, 2024."

(i) A fresh spell of rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm, hailstorm & lightning likely over Central India on 26th & 27th February, 2024.@moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @NHAI_Official pic.twitter.com/02exgN695Q — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 25, 2024

The IMD predicts that Central India will experience rain on February 26 along with thunderstorms and hailstorms on February 27. The Meteorological Office has predicted that until the end of this month, there may be hailstorms and rain in some areas of Madhya Pradesh.

Ashfaq Hussain, meteorologist," IMD Bhopal told ANI"As a result of the arrival of another western disturbance in Madhya Pradesh, moisture will appear from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Following this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and hailstorms in some places till February 28 and 29. Particularly, there is a possibility of more rainfall in eastern MP and in the district of Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar and Rewa divisions."

The meteorological department reports that on Sunday, cold wave conditions continued in Himachal Pradesh's higher hills and tribal areas, with some areas seeing light snowfall. According to PTI, Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the state's lowest nighttime temperature, which was minus 13.9 degrees Celsius.

There were reports of snowfall in different locations: 4 cm fell in Manali, 3.5 cm in Kalpa, 3.2 cm in Sangla, 2 cm in Khadrala, and 1 cm in Sarahan. There were also reports of minor snowfall in Gondla, Kufri, Dalhousie, Keylong, Kukumseri, and Shimla.

On the other hand, from February 25 to March 1, the meteorological department has forecast snowfall in many locations in the higher hills. Additionally, because a new western disturbance is expected to affect the Himalayan region starting on Monday, rain has been forecast at several locations in the mid-hills on February 26, 27, and 29, as well as at many other places on March 1.