Weather update: Temperature to fall again, heavy rain likely in these states including Delhi-UP

People in northern India will once again face lower temperatures as the Meteorological Department has forecast cold weather for the next few days in the northern and central part of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the minimum temperature is likely to increase in most areas of Northwest and Central India during the next three to four days.

According to the IMD, it is expected to rain between February 3 to 5. Due to the Western disturbance, a cyclone is forming over Afghanistan. There is also a cyclone situation over central Pakistan and western Rajasthan. Due to these changes, the weather over the Northwest Himalayan region may be affected, the weather agency said.

According to IMD, heavy rain or snowfall may occur over Himachal Pradesh on February 4, and over Jammu and Kashmir on February 3 and 4.

"During February 3 to 5, there is a possibility of southwest winds, western disturbances and southeast winds over northwestern plains and central India. Due to this change, there is a strong fear of rain, snowfall, lightning and hailstorm in the western Himalayan region from the night of February 2 to February 5," said IMD.

Rain and hailstorm may also occur over the plains of northwest India from February 3 to 5 with lightning. Rainfall may occur over Madhya Pradesh from February 4 to 5 and over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand from February 5 to 6.

Also read Pune civil court rejects plea to restrain SII from using 'Covishield' trademark

Due to western disturbance, the minimum temperature of Delhi is expected to rise by at least three degrees Celsius in the next two days. IMD has said that due to the effect of western disturbance, light rain is also expected on Thursday and Friday. A hailstorm can also occur with unseasonal rains. The Meteorological Department said that by Thursday, the minimum temperature is expected to increase to 10 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature in the capital was 6.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday and 5.3 degree Celsius on Monday.