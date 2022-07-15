Weather update: Some relief from rain in Maharashtra and Gujarat, thunderstorms in Delhi today

(Image Source: Reuters)

For the last few days, many states including Maharashtra and Gujarat have been receiving heavy rains, due to which the problem of flood has started. Even schools and colleges have been closed. Exams have been cancelled. However, now there is hope of relief from rain in these states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed by tweeting that from July 15, there is a possibility of less rain in Konkan and Goa, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana and from July 17 in Saurashtra and Kutch. On Thursday, the India Meteorological Center (IMD) tweeted that there was a possibility of heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir, West Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

Read | Maharashtra shuts schools in Latur for Friday, Saturday amid heavy rain warning

On July 14 and July 15, there is a possibility of rain in Himachal Pradesh while in Uttarakhand, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall on July 14, 15, 17 and 18. Apart from this, there is a possibility of rain in Uttar Pradesh on July 17 and July 18 and in East Rajasthan from July 14 to July 16.

At the same time, according to the report of Skymet Weather, today some thunderstorms, strong winds are expected in Delhi and NCR region. Apart from this, winds with less rain may continue for the next three days. Let us inform that the Meteorological Department has issued a green alert in the national capital Delhi till July 19.

On the other hand, in the last few days in North Kerala, torrential rains and strong winds have caused huge destruction. Rivers are in spate in the state's Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, forcing people to shift to shelters.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in the eastern region of Malabar. Due to rains in various parts of Telangana, low-lying areas have been flooded and due to this, more than 19,000 people have been sent to relief camps across the state.