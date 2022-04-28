Weather update: Severe heatwave warning in Delhi, mercury likely to cross 46 degrees Celsius

(Image Source: IANS)

Heat wave continues in Northwest India with Delhi witnessing an increase of 2 to 3 degree Celsius in maximum temperature in most areas on Wednesday. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory was recorded at 41.5 degrees Celsius, which was 40.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Pitampura recorded a temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius and Mungeshpur 44.1 degrees Celsius.

Najafgarh recorded 43.7 degrees Celsius, Ridge 43.6 and Sports Complex 44.2 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory is expected to cross 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 44 degrees Celsius on Friday.

An IMD official has warned that the maximum temperature could reach 46 degrees Celsius in some parts of Delhi. The maximum temperature in the capital on April 21, 2017 was recorded at 43.2 degrees Celsius. Till now the highest maximum temperature recorded in the month of April is 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.

'Yellow Alert' from April 28

Above normal temperature has been recorded in Northwest India since the last week of March and meteorologists are blaming the absence of Western Disturbance over North India for this. The region got some respite last week due to the cloudy sky resulting from the effect of a Western Disturbance over Afghanistan. A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital for heat wave from April 28.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four color codes for weather warnings - green (no action required), yellow (keep an eye and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). The IMD said that 'moderate' health problems can arise for vulnerable people such as infants, elderly, people suffering from chronic diseases in the heat-affected areas.

"People in these areas should avoid going out in the heat, wear light-coloured, loose cotton clothes and protect themselves with headgear, cap or umbrella," IMD said. This year, for eight days in April, the city witnessed heatwave conditions which is the highest since 2010.

Delhi is expected to witness partly cloudy sky on Friday and Sunday, with light rain and wind speed reaching 50 kmph, giving some relief. In the plains, when the temperature is more than 40 degree Celsius or 4.5 degree Celsius above normal, then a heatwave-like situation is declared. According to the IMD, if the temperature is more than 6.4 degrees above normal, then it is declared as a severe heat wave condition.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier said that there is a possibility of more intense and continuous heatwave conditions in April in Northwest India and adjoining parts of Central India. March this year was the hottest month in India in the last 122 years and during this time a large part of the country had to face the wrath of severe heat.

(With PTI Inputs)