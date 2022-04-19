Weather update: Relief from heatwave in Delhi, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan from April 20

(Image Source: IANS)

India Meteorological Department has predicted heatwave in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and adjoining areas even today, but the weather is expected to change from tomorrow. As per IMD, a Western Disturbance is becoming active in the area. Due to this, there is every possibility of change in weather conditions.

Strong winds are likely to blow at many places in Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and North Rajasthan. IMD forecast predicts that the national capital Delhi may remain cloudy for the next two days from Wednesday. It may also rain in some places. Winds can blow at a speed of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour.

However, on Tuesday, heatwave conditions can occur in some areas of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, South Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand. Thunderstorm or light dust storm is very likely over parts of Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan.

Due to Western Disturbance, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand may receive thunderstorms and strong winds during the next 5 days. There is a possibility of dust storm in West Uttar Pradesh on April 20 and April 21, East Uttar Pradesh on April 21 and Rajasthan till April 21.

Light to moderate rain is possible in Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, interior Tamil Nadu and South Karnataka during the next 24 hours. Heavy rain may also occur at one or two places.

In Assam, Meghalaya, there is a possibility of heavy rain at some places in the next 5 days. Strong winds can also blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kmph. Hail rains were also recorded at one or two places in Sikkim and southern parts of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Know the condition of other cities

On Monday, the highest maximum temperature in the country was recorded in Varanasi Babatpur at 45.2 degree Celsius.

The lowest temperature was 18.5 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana, Punjab. The sky will remain clear in Delhi on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 42 degree Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday.

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to be maximum 33 degrees and minimum 28 degrees. The sky will be clear.

The sky will be clear in Chennai. The mercury may reach maximum of 34 degrees. The minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees.

In Kolkata, the maximum temperature is expected to be 34 degrees and the minimum temperature is 28 degrees Celsius. The sky will be clear.

The maximum temperature in Jaipur is likely to be 41 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degree Celsius.

The sky will be clear in Lucknow. The temperature here can remain maximum 42 degrees and minimum 27 degrees.

In Patna, the maximum temperature is expected to be 38 degrees and the minimum temperature is 26 degrees Celsius.

The sky will be clear in Bhopal. The temperature here is expected to be maximum 41 degrees and minimum 26 degrees.