Weather Updates: Red alert in three Maharashtra districts, flood warning in Karnataka's Belagavi; top developments

Monsoon in India has begun with some states receiving more rainfall than others, leading to flood-like situations. Talking about the weather of the last 24 hours, the monsoon rains have been tremendous in the Gujarat coast and Konkan and Goa. Gujarat, Mumbai and suburbs and coastal areas of Konkan and Goa received moderate to heavy rains.

Apart from this, light rain occurred in parts of north Punjab, north Haryana, central and west Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, rest of Northeast India. According to weather forecast, moderate to heavy rains may continue over parts of Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Gujarat during the next 24 hours.

Apart from this, there is a possibility of light rain in remaining parts of Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red Alert for South Konkan, Goa and south central Maharashtra and Orange alert for north central Maharashtra, east Vidarbha and west Vidarbha for the next two days.

Red alert for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over western Maharashtra in the next three days. Apart from this, a Red alert has been issued for Satara district from July 6 to July 8 and for Kolhapur district from July 7 to July 9. IMD tweeted on Wednesday that there is a possibility of scattered heavy rains in Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh from July 6 to July 9.

On the other hand, it may rain in west Uttar Pradesh on July 8 and July 9, while in east Rajasthan on July 6 and July 10 and in west Rajasthan on July 7, July 8 and July 10.

Light to moderate rain with heavy rainfall at a few places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, North Madhya Maharashtra, remaining parts of Gujarat, South Rajasthan, parts of Kerala and Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is predicted.

According to the weather report, heavy rainfall is expected in the east and west of Madhya Pradesh, starting July 6, for a whole week. Apart from this, heavy rains with some flooding are also likely in some areas during this period. Although the rain may stop around July 11, but then from July 12, another widespread spell of rain is expected.