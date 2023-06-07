Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Weather update: Rajasthan witnesses massive dust storm, IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi-NCR

According to IMD, this week the maximum temperature can be 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature can be up to 29 degrees Celsius.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:58 AM IST

Weather update: Rajasthan witnesses massive dust storm, IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi-NCR
Twitter: @shubhamtorres09

A fierce dust storm hit several parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday which affected various places including Churu, Taranagar, Sardarshahar and Rajgarh. Many videos and photographs were shared on the social media platform. According to those, the dust storm covered the skies during the day which affected the visibility and traffic in the areas. 

The storm affected several trees, plants, electric poles, tin sheds and many other things that were damaged. However, no casualty has been reported so far. 

The dust storm was followed by heavy rain.

IMD predicts rainfall:
Dust storms and heavy rain came after 2 days after Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan. The previous month, severe thunderstorms and heavy rains were witnessed which caused damage to power grids and electricity distribution systems in Rajasthan. 

Weather forecast in Delhi-NCR: According to the Meteorological Department, today there may be light rain with thunder in Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badli, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari and Civil Lines (Delhi NCR Weather Update). Talking about Haryana, similar weather can prevail in Sonipat, Kharkhoda and Rohtak.

According to meteorologists, like last week, this week can also be pleasant. Even this week, some places may be completely cloudy and some areas may remain partly cloudy. During this, there is a forecast of light rain (Delhi NCR Weather Update) or thunderstorms with thunder.

According to IMD, this week the maximum temperature can be 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature can be up to 29 degrees Celsius. Along with Delhi-NCR (Delhi NCR Weather Update), the normal temperature can remain in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir of North India.

According to private weather agency Skymet, light rain and thundershowers may occur in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Light to moderate rain is possible at one or two places over Lakshadweep, Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu. Rain and dust storms may occur in some parts of Rajasthan.

IMD issues heatwave alert:
Heatwave is likely to continue over Bihar till 10th June.
Heatwave is likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh from 7th to 10th June. 
Heatwave to prevail over other cities including Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ind vs Aus WTC final 2023: India vs Australia, Oval Test Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, fantasy tips
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.