Weather update: Rajasthan witnesses massive dust storm, IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi-NCR

Twitter: @shubhamtorres09

A fierce dust storm hit several parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday which affected various places including Churu, Taranagar, Sardarshahar and Rajgarh. Many videos and photographs were shared on the social media platform. According to those, the dust storm covered the skies during the day which affected the visibility and traffic in the areas.

The storm affected several trees, plants, electric poles, tin sheds and many other things that were damaged. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

The dust storm was followed by heavy rain.

A Typical "Kaali Peeli" Aandhi (Duststorm) in various parts of W-NW Rajasthan , will cover more parts of the state in coming hours



Well shaped duststorm front visible pic.twitter.com/5pdYm8EEYx — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) June 6, 2023

IMD predicts rainfall:

Dust storms and heavy rain came after 2 days after Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan. The previous month, severe thunderstorms and heavy rains were witnessed which caused damage to power grids and electricity distribution systems in Rajasthan.

Weather forecast in Delhi-NCR: According to the Meteorological Department, today there may be light rain with thunder in Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badli, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari and Civil Lines (Delhi NCR Weather Update). Talking about Haryana, similar weather can prevail in Sonipat, Kharkhoda and Rohtak.

According to meteorologists, like last week, this week can also be pleasant. Even this week, some places may be completely cloudy and some areas may remain partly cloudy. During this, there is a forecast of light rain (Delhi NCR Weather Update) or thunderstorms with thunder.

According to IMD, this week the maximum temperature can be 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature can be up to 29 degrees Celsius. Along with Delhi-NCR (Delhi NCR Weather Update), the normal temperature can remain in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir of North India.

According to private weather agency Skymet, light rain and thundershowers may occur in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Light to moderate rain is possible at one or two places over Lakshadweep, Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu. Rain and dust storms may occur in some parts of Rajasthan.

IMD issues heatwave alert:

Heatwave is likely to continue over Bihar till 10th June.

Heatwave is likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh from 7th to 10th June.

Heatwave to prevail over other cities including Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.