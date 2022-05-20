Headlines

Relief from heat! Rains predicted in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and UP between May 20-24

Light rain with thunder, lightning and hailstorm predicted in isolated areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during May 21-24.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 20, 2022, 07:50 AM IST

The coming days are going to bring relief for those states that have been suffering due to severe heatwave conditions for the past couple of weeks. The India Meteorological Department has predicted rain in many parts of Northwest India between May 22 and May 24.

The IMD has predicted possibility of widespread light rain with thunder, lightning, thunderstorm and hailstorm in isolated areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during May 21 to May 24. At the same time, there is a possibility of scattered light rain and lightning in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh between May 20 and May 24.

Read | Severe heatwave predicted in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, MP on May 19-20

On May 23, scattered to widespread light rain may occur in these states. Dust storm and thundershowers are expected in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday. According to the IMD, on May 20 and May 21, a wind speed of 25-35 kmph has been predicted in Rajasthan.

Apart from this, IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next few days. The IMD said that from May 22, the ongoing rains in Northeast India will reduce significantly.

The India Meteorological Department has also predicted rain in the southern states for the coming days. According to the bulletin, widespread light and moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds may occur over Kerala-Mahe and Karnataka. On the other hand, isolated extremely heavy rains are likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka today.

