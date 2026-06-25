Weather Update: Rainfall likely in UP, Uttarakhand in next 4 days with thunderstorm warning for Haryana, HP

The IMD has issues warning heavy to very heavy rainfall for Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra among other states while rainfall is likely in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some parts of Northeast and eastern regions. IMD has also predicted thunderstorms for Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for MP while Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to likely receive rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest report has issues heavy to very heavy rainfall for regions like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, with rainfall said to occur between 12-20 cm, and over the west coast, Northeast and Sikkim. It has also said that other north regions like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also likely receive rainfall in the coming three to four days.

While the IMD has issued extremely heavy rainfall, between 7 to 20cm, for some western and eastern regions. While, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West, Bengal and Sikkim will receive very heavu showers on June 27th-29th, Assam and Meghalaya will witness rainfall on 28th June, 2026.

The IMD said, "Heavy rainfall is also recorded at isolated places over Goa, Assam, Tripura, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Telangana.

Thunderstorm recorded at most parts of India

As Delhi-NCR witnessed dust storm recently, according to the latest weather update, thunderstorms have been recorded at isolated places over Punjab, East Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh, Kutch, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat Region with speed reaching 51-70 kmph and the same at isolated places Tamil Nadu, West

Uttar Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Vidarbha, Marathawada, Jharkhand, East Uttar Pradesh. They were accompanied with squally/gusty winds according to the IMD weather report of 25th June.

Hailstorm were also reported at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh with 40-50 kmph.

Heatwave in some parts of North, East India

Amid rainfall prediction, the weather department has also issues heat alert for certain northern regions. As some parts of UP and MP will witness advancing monsoon, East Uttar Pradesh will likely see heat wave conditions during next 3-4 days, while Bihar and Jharkhand will exoperience extreme heat during next two days.

The IMD has also requested people to stay updated with the latest weather update and to follow local weather advisories.