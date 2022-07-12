Weather update: Rain, thunderstorm warnings for next 2 days, check latest IMD forecast

People carry umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain, in New Delhi on Tuesday | Photo: ANI

Monsoon is finally here and while the regions in the northern plains are in for some much needed relief from heat, rains are wreaking havoc in several parts of the country. Heavy rains have resulted in flood-like situations in several areas. At least 18 people, including six children, died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy rains have also disrupted normal life in several states including Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. As per the latest forecast and weather warnings by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 12 at 7:45 pm, several states are likely to receive heavy rains with extremely heavy falls in isolated places. Furthermore, thunderstorm warnings were also issued for several parts.

IMD forecast for July 13

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at a few places over Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan. Isolated places are very likely to receive extremely heavy rains.

States including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh (West), Maharashtra (Vidarbha), Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka (Coastal and South Interior) are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh (East), Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Maharashtra (Marathwada), Andhra Pradesh (Coastal), Telangana, Karnataka (North Interior) and Kerala will get heavy rainfall.

IMD has also issued thunderstorm warning accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra (Vidarbha), Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal (Gangetic), Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh (Coastal), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

July 14 weather forecast

Madhya Maharashtra is forecasted to get heavy to very heavy rains with extremely downpour at isolated places.

Some parts will get heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. This includes Rajasthan (East), Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat.

Several parts have a heavy rainfall forecast for isolated places. This includes Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan (West), Maharashtra (Vidarbha), Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh (Coastal), Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala.

IMD also predicts thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra (Vidarbha), Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal (Gangetic) and Andhra Pradesh (Coastal).

