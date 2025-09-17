Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; THESE states to experience rain showers for next..., check forecast here

This South Indian star led India's most violent film, will play PM Narendra Modi in biopic Maa Vande; not Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Yash, Jr NTR, Vijay
INDIA
After days of scorching heat, people in Delhi-NCR got some respite on Wednesday, i.e., September 17, as several parts of the national capital received rain showers, leading to a slight drop in temperature. While commuters faced some issues due to the rainfall, residents experienced a massive relief from the sweltering heat that had gripped Delhi-NCR for the past few days. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an update regarding rainfall in Delhi.
Alongside the NCR region, East Delhi areas, including Lakshmi Nagar, Shahdara, and Mayur Vihar, experienced heavy rainfall. Alongside this, several regions across the national capital struggled with waterlogging issues.
Delhi and the adjoining NCR had been experiencing hot and humid weather for the past few days. Now, the rain showers have brought a massive relief to the residents. According to the weatherman, the rainfall is a part of the pre-monsoon activity. Over the next few days, the national capital and the NCR may experience light to moderate rainfall.
On Wednesday, i.e., September 17, Mumbai also experienced moderate rainfall. The temperature ranged between 26 degrees Celsius and 28.8 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the city's air quality fell in the moderate category with an AQI reading of 60. According to the weather department, Mumbai is expected to witness continued rainfall for the next few days. On September 18 and 19, the city will see moderate showers, with temperatures ranging between 26.3 degrees Celsius and 29.1 degrees Celsius.
The weather body has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in some parts of Uttarakhand on September 18, i.e., Thursday. Furthermore, Eastern Uttar Pradesh is also likely to experience similar weather conditions tomorrow.