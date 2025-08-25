Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD warns of heavy showers in Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh; Check state-wise forecast here

IMD has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir for the next two days and has advised people to stay away from rivers and streams.

Heavy rainfall continued to impact Delhi-NCR on Monday morning, with residents experiencing heavy showers. Visuals from various parts of Delhi and Noida showed light rainfall across several areas. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for additional showers during the day. Due to continuous rainfall, the situation has become serious in several states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Incidents of cloudbursts and landslides have become frequent occurrences in the hilly regions.

IMD has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir for the next two days and has advised people to stay away from rivers and streams.

Mumbai weather update:

The weather deapartment has forecast intermittent rainfall across the city and suburbs through the week, with a yellow alert in place for Tuesday and Wednesday in anticipation of heavy showers.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius, while relative humidity levels will remain high, adding to the discomfort of commuters. Wind speeds are forecast at 25–30 kmph, with stronger gusts likely near the coastline.

Himachal Pradesh weather update:

Continuous rainfall has instilled fear among the people of Himachal Pradesh once again. Uninterrupted rain has been lashing several districts, including Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur, for the past 18 hours.

Several roads in Chamba and Kullu have been closed due to landslides. All educational institutions in the districts of Una, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Hamirpur have been ordered to remain closed today, August 25, 2025.

Madhya Pradesh weather update:

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Morena, Shajapur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, while other areas are expected to experience light rain or thunderstorms.

Uttarakhand weather update:

Uttarakhand has been facing severe weather conditions for the past few weeks. Landslides have caused disruptions on the Badrinath highway. The Gangotri and Yamunotri highways are also closed. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in several districts.

Uttar Pradesh weather update:

IMD has issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, with rainfall likely to persist throughout both the eastern and western regions of the state.

Rajasthan weather update:

Rajasthan continues to grapple with severe rainfall, resulting in the loss of six lives, including four minors and a government school teacher, due to rain-related incidents. Flood-like situations have been observed in multiple areas, including Bundi, Sawaimadhopur, and Kota.

Considering the alert for very heavy rainfall, collectors in Jaipur, Nagaur, and Ajmer have declared a holiday for schools on Monday and Tuesday.