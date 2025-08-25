Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

5 underrated timeless classics of Saif Ali Khan you must watch: Ek Hasina Thi to Parineeta, Being Cyrus

Shraddha Kapoor debuts on LinkedIn after previous account was marked ‘fake': 'Sorted issues in...'

Greater Noida Dowry Horror: Third arrest made, Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law arrested

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC revises ticket prices from today, longest distance travel to cost Rs..., check new slabs here

Aneet Padda sings Saiyaara in her own style, says 'voice may be rusty but...': Watch

Greater Noida dowry murder: Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law arrested, husband Vipin Bhati sent to judicial custody; three arrests so far -10 points

Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD warns of heavy showers in Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh; Check state-wise forecast here

Kolkata Law College Rape: Chargesheet says accused filmed assault through exhaust fan hole

Tannishtha Chatterjee battles stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer, says 'Can’t get worse than this'

8 dead, over 40 injured as container truck hits tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
5 underrated timeless classics of Saif Ali Khan you must watch: Ek Hasina Thi to Parineeta, Being Cyrus

5 underrated classics of Saif Ali Khan you must-watch

Shraddha Kapoor debuts on LinkedIn after previous account was marked ‘fake': 'Sorted issues in...'

Shraddha Kapoor debuts on LinkedIn after previous account was marked ‘fake'

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC revises ticket prices from today, longest distance travel to cost Rs..., check new slabs here

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC revises ticket prices from today, longest distance t

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD warns of heavy showers in Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh; Check state-wise forecast here

IMD has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir for the next two days and has advised people to stay away from rivers and streams.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 09:54 AM IST

Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD warns of heavy showers in Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh; Check state-wise forecast here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Heavy rainfall continued to impact Delhi-NCR on Monday morning, with residents experiencing heavy showers. Visuals from various parts of Delhi and Noida showed light rainfall across several areas. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for additional showers during the day. Due to continuous rainfall, the situation has become serious in several states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Incidents of cloudbursts and landslides have become frequent occurrences in the hilly regions.

IMD has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir for the next two days and has advised people to stay away from rivers and streams.

Mumbai weather update:

The weather deapartment has forecast intermittent rainfall across the city and suburbs through the week, with a yellow alert in place for Tuesday and Wednesday in anticipation of heavy showers.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius, while relative humidity levels will remain high, adding to the discomfort of commuters. Wind speeds are forecast at 25–30 kmph, with stronger gusts likely near the coastline.

Himachal Pradesh weather update:

Continuous rainfall has instilled fear among the people of Himachal Pradesh once again. Uninterrupted rain has been lashing several districts, including Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur, for the past 18 hours.

Several roads in Chamba and Kullu have been closed due to landslides. All educational institutions in the districts of Una, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Hamirpur have been ordered to remain closed today, August 25, 2025.

Madhya Pradesh weather update:

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Morena, Shajapur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, while other areas are expected to experience light rain or thunderstorms.

Uttarakhand weather update:

Uttarakhand has been facing severe weather conditions for the past few weeks. Landslides have caused disruptions on the Badrinath highway. The Gangotri and Yamunotri highways are also closed. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in several districts.

Uttar Pradesh weather update:

IMD has issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, with rainfall likely to persist throughout both the eastern and western regions of the state.

Rajasthan weather update:

Rajasthan continues to grapple with severe rainfall, resulting in the loss of six lives, including four minors and a government school teacher, due to rain-related incidents. Flood-like situations have been observed in multiple areas, including Bundi, Sawaimadhopur, and Kota.

Considering the alert for very heavy rainfall, collectors in Jaipur, Nagaur, and Ajmer have declared a holiday for schools on Monday and Tuesday.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Greater Noida dowry case: Main accused makes SHOCKING claims over allegedly killing wife, says, 'she died.., fights are normal...', watch
Greater Noida dowry case: Main accused makes SHOCKING claims over allegedly...
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days: From Student of the Year to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days
Viral video shows ‘student with Rs 1.8 crore placement’ selling ice cream, here’s the reality
Viral video shows ‘student with Rs 1.8 crore placement’ selling ice cream, here’
Serena Williams inducts arch-rival Maria Sharapova into International Tennis Hall of Fame | Watch viral video
Serena Williams inducts arch-rival Maria Sharapova into IT HoF | Watch video
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17 stitches after cheek splits into two
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE