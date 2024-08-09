Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

'Bumrah mera smash nahi khel paaega': Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal responds to KKR star's controversial remark

WATCH: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's surprising temple Visit in Panama during their honeymoon, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

8 animals that hibernate in summer

8 animals that hibernate in summer

7 high-fiber superfoods breakfasts for gut health

7 high-fiber superfoods breakfasts for gut health

7 foods with more protein than eggs

7 foods with more protein than eggs

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi predicts light to moderate rain, accompanied by thundershowers and generally cloudy skies, until August 11.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 09:11 PM IST

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Friday, heavy rains swept through parts of Delhi, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain later in the night, with central, southern, and some northern areas already experiencing evening showers.

The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi predicts light to moderate rain, accompanied by thundershowers and generally cloudy skies, until August 11.

In Himachal Pradesh, the regional meteorological centre in Shimla has issued an 'orange' warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated locations on Saturday, with a ‘yellow’ warning for heavy rain until August 15. The centre also highlighted a low to moderate risk of flash floods in isolated areas of Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kullu districts through Saturday, according to PTI. Additionally, warnings were issued for potential landslides and flash floods, along with damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures, and kutcha houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

In Rajasthan, Dausa and Bharatpur districts experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, with Mahua in Dausa receiving 195 mm of rain, the highest in the region. This was followed by 160 mm in Nadbai (Bharatpur), 123 mm in Baijpura, and 113 mm in Bayana. Jaipur's Virat Nagar saw 114 mm of rain, while Thanagazi and Mundawar in Alwar registered 106 mm and 63 mm, respectively. The regional meteorological centre in Jaipur predicts continued thunderstorms and rain across many parts of eastern Rajasthan over the next five to seven days. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify in certain areas of the Jodhpur division between August 9-10.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and East Uttar Pradesh until August 15; over Punjab on August 10; in Haryana and Chandigarh until August 12; in West Uttar Pradesh until August 13; and in Jammu and Kashmir on August 10, 11, 14, and 15. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated locations in Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and the Gujarat Region on August 10.

In the northeastern and eastern regions, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, and Bihar until August 15; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim until August 11; and in Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal on August 10 and between August 13-15.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Days after video showing Vinod Kambli struggling to walk goes viral, ex-India cricketer finally breaks silence, says 'I

Days after video showing Vinod Kambli struggling to walk goes viral, ex-India cricketer finally breaks silence, says 'I

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh as new head coach of junior men’s team

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh as new head coach of junior men’s team

'You may be celebrity, but...': VP Dhankhar tells Jaya Bachchan

'You may be celebrity, but...': VP Dhankhar tells Jaya Bachchan

Supreme Court stays ban imposed on hijab in Mumbai college, Says 'will you ban girls wearing...'

Supreme Court stays ban imposed on hijab in Mumbai college, Says 'will you ban girls wearing...'

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Top electric cycles to buy in India

Top electric cycles to buy in India

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement