Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi predicts light to moderate rain, accompanied by thundershowers and generally cloudy skies, until August 11.

On Friday, heavy rains swept through parts of Delhi, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain later in the night, with central, southern, and some northern areas already experiencing evening showers.

In Himachal Pradesh, the regional meteorological centre in Shimla has issued an 'orange' warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated locations on Saturday, with a ‘yellow’ warning for heavy rain until August 15. The centre also highlighted a low to moderate risk of flash floods in isolated areas of Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kullu districts through Saturday, according to PTI. Additionally, warnings were issued for potential landslides and flash floods, along with damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures, and kutcha houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

In Rajasthan, Dausa and Bharatpur districts experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, with Mahua in Dausa receiving 195 mm of rain, the highest in the region. This was followed by 160 mm in Nadbai (Bharatpur), 123 mm in Baijpura, and 113 mm in Bayana. Jaipur's Virat Nagar saw 114 mm of rain, while Thanagazi and Mundawar in Alwar registered 106 mm and 63 mm, respectively. The regional meteorological centre in Jaipur predicts continued thunderstorms and rain across many parts of eastern Rajasthan over the next five to seven days. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify in certain areas of the Jodhpur division between August 9-10.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and East Uttar Pradesh until August 15; over Punjab on August 10; in Haryana and Chandigarh until August 12; in West Uttar Pradesh until August 13; and in Jammu and Kashmir on August 10, 11, 14, and 15. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated locations in Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and the Gujarat Region on August 10.

In the northeastern and eastern regions, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, and Bihar until August 15; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim until August 11; and in Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal on August 10 and between August 13-15.