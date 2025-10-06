Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive heavy rainfall, IMD predicts more shower till...

Delhi and its adjoining cities experienced heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the national capital. The alert was in effect till 3:42 am, while Gurugram's warning was in place till 2:08 am. Ghaziabad and Noida, on the other hand, were placed under a yellow alert, which was in effect till 1:55 am.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 06:55 AM IST

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive heavy rainfall, IMD predicts more shower till...
Delhi and its adjoining cities experienced heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the national capital. The alert was in effect till 3:42 am, while Gurugram's warning was in place till 2:08 am. Ghaziabad and Noida, on the other hand, were placed under a yellow alert, which was in effect till 1:55 am.

Weather Update

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 24.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notch above the season's average. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 34.1 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notch below the seasonal average. The IMD has predicted that Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will be impacted by a strong western disturbance prevailing across northwest India from Monday onwards.

The weather department has also predicted that light to heavy rainfall for next two days in Delhi-NCR region

The western disturbance is expected to bring strong winds and rainfall to the region, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 kilometers per hour. This weather pattern is likely to persist on Tuesday as well. As a result of the western disturbance, the IMD has forecasted a drop in minimum temperature from Wednesday onwards due to cold northwesterly winds.

Delhi's AQI

The recent rainfall and strong winds have helped improve the air quality in Delhi, which had slipped back to the 'moderate' category on Saturday after a brief spell of cleaner air. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) daily bulletin, Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) on Saturday stood at 138 at 4 pm. Officials expect scattered showers on Sunday and more widespread rain early next week to further help clear pollutants from the Capital's air.

Weather forecast

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi and Gurugram, indicating strong winds and heavy rainfall. The temperature in Delhi is expected to fluctuate in the coming days, with a predicted temperature range of 22-28 degrees Celsius. The weather forecast also indicates a high chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the region. As the weather continues to evolve, residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

