Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive fresh rainfall, Yamuna water enters nearby areas, airlines issue travel advisory, check details here

Concurrently, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has reached 207.39 meters, exceeding the 2013 record of 207.32 meters and marking the third-highest level ever recorded in the city. Read here to know IMD prediction.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 02:22 PM IST

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive fresh rainfall, Yamuna water enters nearby areas, airlines issue travel advisory, check details here
Delhi and the NCR region are currently experiencing active monsoon conditions, with recent heavy rainfall and more showers forecast for the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Delhi, along with neighboring Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Delhi and surrounding areas are experiencing continuous rainfall amidst the monsoon's intensity in North India.

The national capital is grappling with severe downpours, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Concurrently, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has reached 207.39 meters, exceeding the 2013 record of 207.32 meters and marking the third-highest level ever recorded in the city.

As per the flood update, the water level is projected to increase further. The revenue department reports that 8,018 individuals have been relocated to tents, while 2,030 others have been moved to 13 permanent shelters.

Yamuna water enters in Delhi-NCR region

Severe waterlogging was witnessed as the water from the overflowing Yamuna River entered parts of the national capital. Visuals show the waterlogged roads of Delhi's Monastery Market area.

Parts of the Kashmere Gate area were flooded as the water level of the River Yamuna rose. In Delhi's Civil Lines area, vehicles were submerged, and buildings were flooded on Bela Road as water from the overflowing Yamuna River entered the area.

The Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall.

Those living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna River were relocated to safer sites, anticipating the flood emergency.Some of the relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar-Phase 1 were flooded as the Yamuna River continues to swell due to continuous rainfall.

Airlines issues advisory

SpiceJet airline has issued a travel advisory amid bad weather conditions in the national capital.

In a post on X, the airline informed, "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

IndiGo wrote, "While we can’t control the skies, we’re doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground."

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said that the government is fully prepared to deal with the rising water level of the Yamuna river following heavy rainfall and also assured that the situation is under control.

IMD prediction

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi, a "thunderstorm with rain" has been predicted for today (September 4), followed by "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" on September 5.

IMD has also predicted a "thunderstorm with rain" for September 6, followed by a "generally cloudy sky" on September 7 and 8.

Amid rising water levels of the Yamuna due to continuous monsoon rains, shopkeepers in Delhi's Monastery market removed their goods from their shops as a preventive measure against possible flooding.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
