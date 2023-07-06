Search icon
Weather update: Orange rain alert in Mumbai, schools shut in Goa; deaths reported in Karnataka, Punjab

Heavy rainfall alert: Mumbai and Raigarh districts receive significant rainfall. Train collision disrupt services. Karnataka, Goa, Delhi, and Punjab also face weather challenges.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Due to heavy rainfall predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai and its suburbs, the use of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) was restricted around Sion on Thursday morning. An 'Orange' alert has been issued for Mumbai, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, while a 'Red' alert has been issued for Raigarh, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

Raigad district has already received significant rainfall, with 459 mm recorded, accounting for 70 percent of the average rainfall for June. In July, the district has received 708.4 mm, which is 22.5 percent of the average annual rainfall (3,148 mm) so far.

In Thane district, a Mumbai local train collided with the edge of a platform at Mumbra station on Wednesday night, causing disruptions in services. Passengers faced delays and overcrowding on trains and platforms due to this incident.

In other states, Karnataka's Coastal region has been issued a red alert by the IMD, resulting in a holiday for Anganwadis, primary and high schools, and pre-university colleges. Goa has also declared a day off for schools due to the heavy rain forecast. Delhi is experiencing heavy rain accompanied by strong winds, while in Punjab, one person was killed and three were injured in Ludhiana after a factory shed collapsed due to heavy rains.

As the weather continues to pose challenges in various regions, it is important for residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

