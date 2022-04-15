Weather update: No respite from heatwave in north including Delhi, rains predicted in Assam-Arunachal Pradesh

Rains predicted in Assam-Arunachal Pradesh

During the last two days, pre-monsoon conditions can be seen in some states. But there won't be any immediate relief from the severe heat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there has been a decrease of 2-3 degrees Celsius in the temperature, but the heat wave will remain for the time being.

Heatwave conditions will prevail over North and Northwest India during the next 3 to 4 days. On the other hand, heavy rain alert has been issued in the north-eastern states and the states of South India. In Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Delhi, heat wave conditions will remain in isolated areas till the April 16.

Severe heat is also likely to increase in different parts of western Rajasthan. During the next 5 days, people will be troubled by heat in East Rajasthan and till April 17 in some parts of West Rajasthan. Apart from this, heatwave conditions will prevail in different areas in western Uttar Pradesh. Temperatures are also going to increase in East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Rain alert in these states

During the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rain may occur in some parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Rest parts of Northeast India, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, South Karnataka and Lakshadweep are likely to receive light rainfall.

Apart from this, rain conditions have also formed at some places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Ladakh. On the other hand, scattered light rain is forecast in Chhattisgarh, South Odisha, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Madhya Maharashtra.

Rainfall measurement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a new all-India normal rainfall criterion '868.6 mm' for the southwest monsoon based on data from 1971-2021, which will be used to measure the rainfall in the country.

IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said here that this new criterion has been kept around 87 cm for the southwest monsoon season, which is the previous 88 calculated on the basis of rainfall data of 1961-2010. Partly less than normal rainfall of cm.