Despite a wet start to June, the national capital is expected to witness a rise in mercury, with the maximum temperature hovering around 44 degrees celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. According to the weather department, no rain is likely in Delhi for the next five to six days.

On Friday, i.e., June 6, the capital saw clear skies with maximum temperature settling at 38.2 degrees celsius. Though this was two degrees below normal for this time of the year, the "feel like" temperature stood at 43 degrees celsius.

The MeT Department has now forecast clear skies, with dry westerly winds to dominate once again, causing a rise in temperatures. On Saturday, i.e., June 7, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 39-41 degrees celsius on Saturday and between 40 to 42 degrees celsius on Sunday, i.e., June 9.

“Next week, this trend will continue, and on Monday, it may touch close to 43°C and around 44°C by Tuesday,” said an IMD official, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Monsoon onset

The IMD has hinted at a potential revival of southwest monsoon between June 12 and 18, after a stall since May 29. The forecast is seen as a relief for dry regions, given the pace of monsoon arrival in the country has been sluggish over the past week.

"The monsoon's advance across other regions post-revival will hinge on rainfall distribution and establishment of monsoon winds", said an IMD official, as quoted by Times of India.