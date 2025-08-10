Twitter
The monsoon rains have had a significant impact on both lives and livelihoods in North India. Heavy rains were observed throughout the day in Delhi-NCR and nearby areas on Saturday.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

Weather Update: Mumbai to receive light to moderate rain, wet spell to continue in Delhi-NCR till…

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai is anticipated to have a mostly cloudy sky today, with the potential for light to moderate rain throughout the city and its surrounding areas. Residents should anticipate brief showers during the day, although no intense rainfall is presently predicted. Additionally, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Sunday.

Mumbai weather update

Mumbai is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on August 10, 2025, accompanied by generally cloudy skies and the possibility of thundershowers. Key areas for expected rainfall include South Mumbai, such as Marine Drive, Colaba, Fort, and Gateway of India, which will experience light to moderate rains, with strong winds near the coast. 

In the Western Suburbs, isolated rain showers are probable in Andheri, Borivali, Malad, and Goregaon. The Eastern Suburbs will experience more significant rainfall, particularly in Ghatkopar, Chembur, Kurla, and Bhandup, with the heaviest rainfall expected in the afternoon or evening.

Delhi weather update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted generally cloudy skies, lightning, and thunderstorms in the afternoon for Delhi, with light to moderate rainfall expected later in the day. The minimum daytime temperature is expected to range between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to remain near 28 to 30 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has also predicted rain and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR, likely to continue until August 15.

The monsoon rains have had a significant impact on both lives and livelihoods in North India. Heavy rains were observed throughout the day in Delhi-NCR and nearby areas on Saturday. This resulted in severe traffic congestion due to waterlogging in various areas.

Yamuna river in Dellhi touches danger mark

The water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi has begun to rise unexpectedly due to water being released from the Hathnikund barrage. Authorities have responded swiftly, implementing precautionary measures. Residents of low-lying areas have been urged to relocate to safer zones.

"Yamuna’s water level is rising rapidly. Please move to safer places with your children and families," the authorities made announcements on loudspeakers.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday experienced the coldest August day in the past 14 years, with the highest temperature reaching 26.4°C. This temperature is 7.8°C below the typical average. According to records from 2011 onwards, the previous lowest maximum temperature for August was 27.9°C, recorded in 2012, while data for 2020 is not available in the IMD's records.

Weather update for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh 

Due to intense rainfall in the mountainous regions, the rivers in Uttar Pradesh have swelled, leading to dangerous flooding. The water levels in the rivers of Chandauli, Mau, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, and Hapur have risen to critical levels. Authorities have issued warnings for low-lying areas, and residents near water bodies have been moved to safer locations.

In Bihar, floodwaters from the Ganges and Boodhi Gandak Rivers have inundated several areas. The water level of the Ganges is rapidly increasing in various locations, causing widespread submergence. In the Khagaria district, the Ganges at Khara Dhar Jaldwar is flowing 2 meters and 4 centimeters above the danger level. The Boodhi Gandak River at the NH-31 bridge (Aghori location) is 1 meter and 73 centimeters above the danger mark. Flooding has affected seventeen panchayats in the district.

Himachal Pradesh remains battered by the ongoing monsoon, with 359 roads, including one national highway, blocked, 145 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) down, and 520 water supply schemes disrupted as of Sunday morning, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

