Weather update: More rains for J-K, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, UP; check your states' weather today

After weeks of severe heatwave conditions, many parts of the country have got relief from the scorching heat due to pre-monsoon rains. North India in particular, which was reeling under severe heatwave is seeing a dip in temperatures by up to 10 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that this pleasant weather will remain for a couple of days. Rain has been predicted for today in these areas. However, the heatwave will continue in west and central India. Due to a Western Disturbance, a cyclonic circulation is persisting over Jammu and Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department, due to this, rain activities will continue in north India. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan will witness scattered rainfall. Apart from this, strong winds are also likely to blow in these areas. Dust storm may occur in Rajasthan.

Rain for next 3 days

According to IMD, there is a possibility of strong winds in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bengal during the next three days. Along with this, rain will also continue in some areas. On the other side, rains have weakened a bit in the northeast which is witnessing floods. But in Bengal and Sikkim, there may be heavy rains at some places during the next 5 days.

Strong winds to blow

There is a possibility of strong winds over northeast Arabian Sea, northern parts of Gujarat, southwest and Bay of Bengal. The wind speed in these areas can remain between 40 to 50 kmph. On the other hand, light to moderate rain may occur over Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Unseasonal snow

Meanwhile, the high altitude areas of the Chenab Valley have received unseasonal snowfall. Cold wave-like conditions prevailed in the upper areas of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts. The Kedarnath Yatra was suspended on Monday amid heavy rains and pilgrims were stopped at various places from Gaurikund to Kedarnath.

Taking lessons from the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013, the Rudraprayag district administration has exercised caution and appealed to the pilgrims to stay at their respective halts.