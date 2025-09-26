Weather update: Monsoon withdraws from Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts rains, cloudy skies, thunderstorms in THESE states; Check here

The southwest monsoon has officially withdrawn from Delhi and surrounding areas. Delhites can now expect warm days ahead, before winter season kicks in. For the coming week, Delhi may still get a short spell of occasional drizzle. Check state-wise weather report here.

The southwest monsoon has officially withdrawn from Delhi and surrounding areas. Delhites can now expect warm days ahead, before winter season kicks in. As per IMD, the monsoon has departed a day earlier than its usual date of September 25. This is the first time in nearly 13 years that the monsoon has retreated as early as September 24. In 2024, the monsoon withdrawal occurred on October 2.

Monsoon has caused several challenges this year in Delhi NCR areas including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, with flooding, water level rising, waterlogging and traffic chaos.

This year, the monsoon arrived in Delhi two days late. Delhi recorded surplus rainfall this year with 902.6 mm of rain against the seasonal average of 640.4 mm, 41% more than normal, according to both IMD and private weather agency Skymet Weather.

Rains in Delhi predicted for coming week

For the coming week, Delhi may still get a short spell of occasional drizzle before the dry post-monsoon season fully sets in. IMD has predicted drizzle or light rain in Delhi between September 29 and October 2 due to a depression forming over the Bay of Bengal, which will pass through Central India.

State-wise weather update