INDIA

Weather update: Monsoon withdraws from Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts rains, cloudy skies, thunderstorms in THESE states; Check here

The southwest monsoon has officially withdrawn from Delhi and surrounding areas. Delhites can now expect warm days ahead, before winter season kicks in. For the coming week, Delhi may still get a short spell of occasional drizzle. Check state-wise weather report here.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 09:23 AM IST

Weather update: Monsoon withdraws from Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts rains, cloudy skies, thunderstorms in THESE states; Check here
The southwest monsoon has officially withdrawn from Delhi and surrounding areas. Delhites can now expect warm days ahead, before winter season kicks in. As per IMD, the monsoon has departed a day earlier than its usual date of September 25. This is the first time in nearly 13 years that the monsoon has retreated as early as September 24. In 2024, the monsoon withdrawal occurred on October 2. 

Monsoon has caused several challenges this year in Delhi NCR areas including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, with flooding, water level rising, waterlogging and traffic chaos.

This year, the monsoon arrived in Delhi two days late. Delhi recorded surplus rainfall this year with 902.6 mm of rain against the seasonal average of 640.4 mm, 41% more than normal, according to both IMD and private weather agency Skymet Weather. 

Rains in Delhi predicted for coming week

For the coming week, Delhi may still get a short spell of occasional drizzle before the dry post-monsoon season fully sets in. IMD has predicted drizzle or light rain in Delhi between September 29 and October 2 due to a depression forming over the Bay of Bengal, which will pass through Central India. 

State-wise weather update

  • Uttar Pradesh weather to remain clear for most areas. Western UP and Purvanchal may see see light showers, with cloudy skies over the next four days. Few areas to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.
  • The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several states between September 26 and October 1, Heavy rain expected in Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat, with particularly intense showers in Marathwada and parts of Saurashtra and Kutch.
  • Also heavy rain forecasted in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and southeast Madhya Pradesh. Coastal states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala are also likely to see moderate to heavy rain.
  • The Northeast will continue to receive light to moderate showers until September 29, especially in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
  • In the South, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh will see rainfall until September 27, with IMD issuing a heavy rain warning for Telangana today.
