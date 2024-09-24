Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Weather update: Monsoon starts withdrawal, IMD predicts widespread rains in these regions this week

Man sends apology letter to temple for stealing money 27 years ago, the amount he returned will leave you shocked

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Weather update: Monsoon starts withdrawal, IMD predicts widespread rains in these regions this week

Weather update: Monsoon starts withdrawal, IMD predicts widespread rains in these regions this week

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

9 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

9 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: Monsoon starts withdrawal, IMD predicts widespread rains in these regions this week

While most of the country received normal to excess showers, five of the 36 meteorological subdivisions experienced deficient rainfall -- Jammu and Kashmir (-26 percent), Himachal Pradesh (-20), Arunachal Pradesh (-30 percent), Bihar (-28 percent), and Punjab (-27 percent).

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 01:45 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Weather update: Monsoon starts withdrawal, IMD predicts widespread rains in these regions this week
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After bringing bountiful showers across large parts of India, the southwest monsoon has embarked on its return journey, beginning from western Rajasthan and Kutch.

The process of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, which has brought five percent excess rains across the country, started on Monday, but the weather office has forecast widespread rains in several regions over the coming week.

"Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh on September 23, 2024, against the normal date of September 17. Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of West Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat during the next 24 hours," the India Meteorological Department said.

While most of the country received normal to excess showers, five of the 36 meteorological subdivisions experienced deficient rainfall -- Jammu and Kashmir (-26 percent), Himachal Pradesh (-20), Arunachal Pradesh (-30 percent), Bihar (-28 percent), and Punjab (-27 percent).

Of the total 36 sub-divisions, nine have recorded excess rains, including Rajasthan (74 percent), Gujarat (68 percent), Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Usually, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by the first week of July. It starts withdrawing from northwest India in the middle of September, withdrawing entirely by October 15.

This season the country has received 880.8 mm rainfall between June 1 and September 23 against the normal of 837.7 mm for the period under review.

The weather office has forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, which could bring rains to some states along the eastern coast.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread rains with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over coastal and north Interior Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and central, east, and northeast India during the coming week.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

GTA 6 likely to bring back this feature last seen in GTA San Andreas 20 years ago, it is...

GTA 6 likely to bring back this feature last seen in GTA San Andreas 20 years ago, it is...

Mamata Banerjee writes second letter to PM Modi on devastating 'man-made' flood in South Bengal

Mamata Banerjee writes second letter to PM Modi on devastating 'man-made' flood in South Bengal

This Bollywood heroine died a tragic death, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, was set to dethrone Madhuri, Juhi

This Bollywood heroine died a tragic death, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, was set to dethrone Madhuri, Juhi

Tirupati laddoo row: Notice to ghee supplier; purification ritual at temple; more PILs filed

Tirupati laddoo row: Notice to ghee supplier; purification ritual at temple; more PILs filed

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement