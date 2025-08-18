Weather Update: Light to very heavy rainfall alert issued in Mumbai, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka; Here's IMD forecast for next 5 days

India is experiencing a severe monsoon season with heavy rainfall and flooding in several states, prompting the IMD to forecast more intense rain in the coming days. Check here to see full forecast

India is currently in the midst of a full-blown monsoon season, with several states experiencing heavy rainfall and flooding. The India Meteorological Department has forecast that northwest India can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 2-3 days, while central India may see similar conditions lasting up to 4-5 days. Travelers are advised to plan their journeys carefully and stay updated with the latest weather reports, as monsoon activity intensifies across most states. In Mumbai, heavy downpours have already caused significant disruptions, bringing traffic to a standstill and waterlogging several areas.

Check weather update for Mumbai, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka here:

Weather Update (August 19 to August 23)

Mumbai

The heavy rain slowed down the traffic on Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashed Mumbai city. Waterlogging was also witnessed in the Gandhi Market Sion area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘red’ alert for the city and Mumbai suburban districts, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next few hours.

"During 0830 hrs IST of Yesterday to 0530 hrs IST of today, 18 August, Moderate to Heavy rainfall occurred Moderate to Heavy rainfall over Costal Andhra Pradesh (Vishakhapatnam - 92mm), Costal Maharashtra (Ratnagiri 109 mm, Santacruz 71mm) and Goa (Panjim 69mm) moderate rainfall over Saurashtra & Kutch, coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Telengana, Rayalaseema, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gengatic west Bengal, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Andaman islands", IMD said.

The weather department has predicted that Mumbai will receive light to moderate rains till August 23.

Delhi

The national capital experienced early morning showers on Monday, bringing temporary relief from humid conditions but caused fresh waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rainfall over the next five days.

Minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to range between 23 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures at 33 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh

The ongoing monsoon has wreaked widespread havoc across Himachal Pradesh, claiming 263 lives since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). According to the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in some parts of the city with minimum temperature ranging between 22 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius while maximum temperatures ranging between 28 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh weather update

Madhya Pradesh is bracing for heavy rainfall, with the Meteorological Department issuing a warning for 14 districts. Four of these districts, namely Dewas, Harda, Khandwa, and Burhanpur, are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours. A low-pressure system in southern Madhya Pradesh will likely bring more heavy rain to the region over the next 2-3 days.

Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday stated that several districts of Karnataka are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next few days. The weather department stated that the coastal regions are set to receive very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. The other districts, including the capital city Bengaluru, are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall at least till August 23.