Light rainfall occurred at isolated places in Delhi on Monday morning, bringing major relief from the heatwave that had been prevailing for the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph during the night on Monday. The minimum temperature was predicted to remain around 20°C, while the maximum temperature may rise to 36°C on Monday as per IMD.

As according to the Regional Meteorological Centre New Delhi predictions, “very Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at isolated places in Delhi in parts of Malviya nagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi, during next 2 hours.” Also, the department predicted light rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) at Safidon, Jind (Haryana) Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Hathras (U.P.).

Delhi’s maximum temperature was recorded at 35.6 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung, 3.2 degrees below normal and the minimum temperature was 20 degrees, 7.5 degrees below average. The humidity remained high at 65%, with the wet-bulb temperature reported at 28.1°C. The IMD has predicted temperatures ranging between 35°C to 37°C during the day and 22-24°C at night on Monday. The air quality also showed significant improvement with Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeting to 140 from 156, still within the 'moderate' category. As a result, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stage-I restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Besides Delhi, the IMD forecasted light to moderate rainfall at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Telangana from June 16 to 19. Isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala and Mahe on June 18 and 19, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on June 16. Karnataka to witness heavy rainfall during June 16-17.