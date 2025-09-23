Weather update: Kolkata braces for heavy rain, thunderstorm ahead of Durga Puja; IMD issues alert till...

Thunderstorms and rain have been reported across various districts, including North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, and Jhargram. The city witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions due to heavy rainfall, with streets flooded and commuters facing long delays.

The festive fervour in Kolkata is marred by heavy rains and thunderstorms that triggered massive waterlogging across several parts of the city ahead of Durga Puja. Since Monday night, the torrential rain has waterlogged north Kolkata and adjoining suburban areas. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in several districts in the southern part of West Bengal till September 27.



Kolkata weather predictions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of South Bengal. It predicted Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall (7-20 cm) in the South 24 Parganas district at one or two places until Tuesday morning. Heavy Rainfall (7-11 cm) is expected in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Purba Bardhaman, Howrah, and Hooghly districts until Tuesday morning. Heavy Rainfall on Wednesday in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura districts. The IMD has also warned of rough sea conditions, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coasts till September 27 due to expected squally weather with surface wind speeds reaching 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph.

As of September 23, the city is expected to see a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers, along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, according to the weather department.



Kolkata faces waterlogging due to heavy rainfall

Meanwhile, the thunderstorms and rain have been reported across various districts, including North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia, according to reports. The city witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions due to heavy rainfall, with streets flooded and commuters facing long delays. Major roads like Harish Mukherjee Road, Southern Avenue, and Gariahat Road are waterlogged, while low-lying areas such as Shyambazar, Ballygunge, and Salt Lake are severely affected.

As IMD predicts more showers around September 25 and has issued alerts for continued rainfall in the coming days, with potential heavy rainfall in districts like South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur, residents are advised to plan for delays and avoid low-lying spots.