Weather update: Know IMD prediction for Delhi-NCR, read forecast for other states

For the next six days, though, there is no chance of rain. Delhi's maximum temperature will stay at this level for the next two days, according to the Meteorological Department.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 07:25 AM IST

(Image source: ANI)
The nation's capital, saw a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius, one degree below this season's average on Thursday. The nation's capital, Delhi, experienced light rain on Wednesday afternoon due to the activation of a new western disturbance. For the next six days, though, there is no chance of rain. Delhi's maximum temperature will stay at this level for the next two days, according to the Meteorological Department.

While it rained in the plains, there was new snowfall on Thursday in many of Kashmir's highland regions. Fresh snowfall fell during the night in the higher regions of Kashmir, including the popular tourist destinations of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg. New snow fell in the districts of Anantnag, Ganderbal, Bandipora, and Gurez as well as other higher altitudes. The Zabarwan Range and the upper parts of Srinagar experienced light snowfall. 

Throughout the night, there was sporadic rain in Srinagar and the surrounding plains of the valley. By March 20, the Meteorological Department expects mostly dry weather. There is a new chance of rain or snowfall in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir from March 22–24.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh snowfall in the higher elevations of Shimla, as well as in some areas of Lahaul, Spiti, and Kinnaur, on Thursday. The weather bulletin states that Dalhousie, Manali, Jogindernagar, Chamba, Seobagh, Reckong Peo, Chauri, Tissa, and Saloni all experienced widespread, sporadic rain. 

The bulletin stated that 10.1 cm of snow fell in Hansa, 9.6 cm in Kalpa, 6.2 cm in Kukumseri, 6 cm in Pooh, 5.6 cm in Sangla, 5 cm in Keylong, and 4 cm in Khadrala over the course of the previous day.

On March 16, 2024, there's a chance of hail in a few locations in Gangetic West Bengal. Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms will occur in the vicinity of Sohna, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Nandgaon (UP), Bhiwadi, and Tijara (Rajasthan).

On March 17 and 18, isolated hailstorms are also predicted over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and East Madhya Pradesh. For the next few days, there will be moderate rainfall and snowfall in northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, according to IMD.
 

Over the course of the next five days, hot and muggy conditions are likely to prevail in the southern states of Kerala, Mahe, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Over the next three days, there is little chance of any notable changes to the maximum temperatures over Northwest and West India; instead, they are expected to rise by 2-4°C. Over the next five days, a gradual drop in maximum temperatures of two to three degrees Celsius is highly probable over Odisha. The highest temperatures across the remainder of the nation should remain largely unchanged over the next five days.

