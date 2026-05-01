FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bengal News: TMC Moves SC Against EC Order On Counting Supervisors | BJP vs TMC | Bengal Election

Bengal News: TMC Moves SC Against EC Order On Counting Supervisors | BJP vs TMC | Bengal Election

Vidysea Education joins NSDC’s NEED mission, targets 2 lakh panchayats and 30 lakh village youth

Vidysea Edu joins NSDC’s NEED mission, targets 30 lakh village youth

Why MS Dhoni doesn’t travel with CSK to stadium on match days? Franchise breaks silence

Why MS Dhoni doesn’t travel with CSK to stadium on match days? Franchise breaks

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend

HomeIndia

INDIA

Weather Update: India to get relief from scorching heatwave as IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in May

"During May 2026, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal across many parts of the country," the IMD said.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : May 01, 2026, 11:47 PM IST

Weather Update: India to get relief from scorching heatwave as IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in May
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India is likely to experience above-normal rainfall in May 2026 even as temperature patterns remain mixed across regions, with some parts expected to face above-normal heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest monthly outlook.

"During May 2026, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal across many parts of the country," the IMD said in a press release issued by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. However, it added that "above-normal temperatures are likely in many parts of southern peninsular India, some parts of the northeast, and northwest India.

"The weather agency said minimum temperatures are expected to remain above normal over large parts of the country, although some regions in northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India may see normal to below-normal night temperatures.On heatwave conditions, IMD warned that "above normal heatwave days are likely over some parts of the foothills of the Himalayas, east coast states, Gujarat and Maharashtra," indicating continued risk of extreme heat in select belts.

Rainfall during the month is likely to be stronger than average nationwide. "The rainfall during May 2026 averaged over the country as a whole is most likely to be above normal (>110% of LPA)," the IMD said, referring to the long-period average. However, it cautioned that parts of east, northeast and east-central India could receive below-normal rainfall.

The IMD noted that broader climate signals are shifting, with oceanic conditions pointing toward a warmer phase ahead. "ENSO-neutral conditions are evolving toward El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific," it said, adding that models indicate El Nino development during the upcoming southwest monsoon season.

It also said neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions currently prevail, but "positive IOD conditions are likely to develop towards the end of the monsoon season."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vidysea Education joins NSDC’s NEED mission, targets 2 lakh panchayats and 30 lakh village youth
Vidysea Edu joins NSDC’s NEED mission, targets 30 lakh village youth
Weather Update: India to get relief from scorching heatwave as IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in May
Weather Update: India to get relief from scorching heatwave as IMD predicts abov
Why MS Dhoni doesn’t travel with CSK to stadium on match days? Franchise breaks silence
Why MS Dhoni doesn’t travel with CSK to stadium on match days? Franchise breaks
Mumbai 'watermelon' deaths case: Victims' organs had turned green, doctors suspect poisoning
Mumbai 'watermelon' deaths case: Victims' organs had turned green
Trump slaps 25% tariffs on EU cars, trucks for ‘not complying with trade deal’, here's all you need to know
Trump slaps 25% tariffs on EU cars, trucks for ‘not complying with trade deal’,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designe
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement