Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rain, snowfall in Himachal over next 2 days, check details

The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rains, snow, thunderstorms, and hail in isolated areas from February 18 to 20.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 05:56 AM IST

The weather office has warned that Himachal Pradesh will face severe weather conditions over the next two days. Heavy rain, snow, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and strong winds are expected on Sunday and Monday, particularly in the higher regions. An orange alert has been issued for February 18 and 19, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

The Meteorological department has also issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, snow, thunderstorms, hail, strong winds, and lightning on February 18 and 19, mainly in isolated areas. This warning extends to February 20 and 21 for heavy rain, snow, and thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning at isolated spots.

Lower areas are predicted to experience heavy rainfall, while the mid and higher regions may see a mix of rain and snow due to a new western disturbance approaching from Saturday night onwards.

On Saturday, the weather remained dry, and daytime temperatures slightly increased. Una recorded the highest temperature at 27 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures across various areas were higher than usual, with Kalpa and Keylong experiencing temperatures 10 and six degrees above normal, respectively.

Most places saw temperatures surpassing 22 degrees Celsius, with Bilaspur and Sundernagar hitting 26 and 24.9 degrees, followed by Kangra, Mandi, and Solan.

The state has faced a rainfall deficit of 52%, with only 68.2 mm of rain recorded from January 1 to February 17, compared to the normal 142.2 mm. Except for Mandi, all districts reported rainfall deficiencies ranging from 15% to 83%.

Minimum temperatures remained above normal, with Keylong being the coldest at minus 3.7 degrees, followed by Kusumseri, Sumdo, and Kalpa.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

