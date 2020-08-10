Weather Update: IMD predicts thunderstorm, moderate rainfall in Delhi, Noida, parts of UP

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Tundla, Noida, Bhiwani, Panipat, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Bharatpur, Narnaul and Karnal during next two hour, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Monday.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Yamunanagar, and Saharanpur during the next two hours, it predicted.

Heavy rainfall would occur at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, West Bengal, IMD said.

"Strong Wind (40-50 kmph) likely over Northwest and Northeast Arabian Sea. Squally Weather (40-50 kmph) over West Central and Northwest Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture there," IMD said in its weather forecast.

