Weather update: IMD predicts temperature drop, dense fog in several states as coldwave intensifies over North India

Over the next three days, there is a dense fog warning for certain areas in Punjab, Haryana, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, as per the weather agency.

The majority of Punjab and Haryana saw chilly weather on Thursday, with Ludhiana having the lowest minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest location in the two states. Over the next three days, there is a dense fog warning for certain areas in Punjab, Haryana, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, as per the weather agency.

Patiala, which saw a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, and Amritsar, which recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius, were some of the other places in Punjab that experienced the cold weather. According to the weather data from the Meteorological Department, Bathinda too had a chilly night at 4.6 degrees Celsius, while Faridkot also suffered from extreme cold, with a low of 4.2 degrees.

It was a chilly night at 4.5 degrees Celsius in Ferozepur as well. Hisar, in Haryana, had a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius due to the intense chilly temperatures. Karnal had cold weather as well, with a low temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

With minimum temperatures of 6.9 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius, 6.9 degrees Celsius, and 6.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, Ambala, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Sirsa too saw bitter cold. The two states' shared capital, Chandigarh, saw a low of just 6 degrees Celsius.

As the temperature continued to drop, a light fog was seen in Delhi on Thursday morning, according to PTI. Similar to other parts of Rajasthan, the meteorological department reported on Thursday that Fatehpur in the Sikar district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius yesterday night.

IMD has forecasted isolated light rainfall across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and northwest Rajasthan on December 22 and 23, as well as isolated snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday (December 23).

According to weather forecasts, Delhi's temperature would drop to 6°C on Thursday night and then to 5°C on Friday. The minimum temperature in the nation's capital was 7.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the India Metrological Department (IMD), as the bitter cold that was engulfing the whole North Indian belt strengthened its grip on the big city.

(With inputs from agencies)