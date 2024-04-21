Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: IMD predicts soaring temperatures, light rainfall in several states; check forecast for this week

Massive fire erupts at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; Watch

Soni Razdan takes a dig at Mukesh Khanna for opposing Zeenat Aman over live-in relationships: 'Can't imagine...'

Diljit Dosanjh's biggest flop ended Karan Johar's career, not available on OTT, director quit Bollywood, film earned...

Amitabh Bachchan's de-aged look as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD surprises fans: 'This will create history'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD predicts soaring temperatures, light rainfall in several states; check forecast for this week

Massive fire erupts at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; Watch

Soni Razdan takes a dig at Mukesh Khanna for opposing Zeenat Aman over live-in relationships: 'Can't imagine...'

10 amazing benefits of eating cashew

Rare, unseen photos of Akshay Kumar

6 stunning images taken from spacecrafts shared by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Soni Razdan takes a dig at Mukesh Khanna for opposing Zeenat Aman over live-in relationships: 'Can't imagine...'

Diljit Dosanjh's biggest flop ended Karan Johar's career, not available on OTT, director quit Bollywood, film earned...

Amitabh Bachchan's de-aged look as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD surprises fans: 'This will create history'

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts soaring temperatures, light rainfall in several states; check forecast for this week

Speaking to ANI, IMD Senior Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar stated that in the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 10:39 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday forecasted that the temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in next 2-3 days adding that there is a chance of light rain on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Senior Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar stated that in the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India.

"In Delhi, our estimate is that the temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days. After this, it may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees and with it, there is a possibility of light rain tomorrow...At present, if you talk about Eastern India, the temperature has reached 44 degrees Celsius in 1-2 stations. In the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India, and in Northwest India, there is no hope of it being near 40 or more than 41 degrees Celsius ," Kumar said.

Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at IMD, Delhi said that the heatwave situation is currently prevailing in East India and it is expected that in the coming 4-5 days the heatwave will continue in some States.

"In West Bengal, we have issued a Red alert as heatwave to severe heatwave is prevailing there. The temperature is 6.5 to 4 degrees Celsius higher than normal. Along with this, the minimum temperature is also higher than normal. From tomorrow, we predict that there will be a slight drop in the temperature, and after that Orange alert has been given for 4 days," he added.

He further said that in Odisha orange alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday after that there may be a slight drop in temperature.

"For Odisha, we have given Orange alerts for today and tomorrow and after that, we estimate that there may be a slight drop in temperature and after a break of 2 days, there will be heatwave conditions again in Odisha," he said.

Naresh Kumar said that in the coming days heat wave conditions are expected to prevail in Bihar.

"In Bihar, heat wave conditions are expected to prevail in the coming 5 days. We have been given alerts for five days. The night and morning temperatures are more than normal. In Jharkhand too, there is some possibility of a heat wave," Kumar said.

IMD senior scientist said that in South Peninsular India, there is no heat wave scenario, but the warning given by us is for 'Hot and Humid' and the maximum temperature is higher than normal.

"In South Peninsular India, there is no heat wave scenario, but the warning given by us is for 'Hot and Humid' and the maximum temperature is higher than normal. For Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, we have issued a 'Hot and Humid' warning alert for the next four-five days," he said.

( with inputs from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock star in Lucknow Super Giants' dominating 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

This actor rejected Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, now regrets his decision

India's youngest superstar gave two superhits at 16, was highest-paid at 18, did only 20 films, caused scandal when...

Meet woman who has managed Shah Rukh Khan's career for 12 years, her salary is...

Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement