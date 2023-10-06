Weather update: IMD predicts rain for several states; check latest forecast here

Northeast India: Today and tomorrow, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to see light to moderate amounts of rain, thunder, and lightning, with isolated areas of heavy rain also likely.

As per India Meteorological Department's latest weather bulletin, today, the Southwest Monsoon is departing from the remaining areas of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state; certain regions of East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan; entire North Arabian Sea as well as few parts of Central Arabian Sea.

The city of Guwahati has seen severe waterlogging as a result of the days nonstop rain, and flooding has been recorded in practically every area of the city. Since early Wednesday morning, the situation has gotten worse as water has gotten inside residences and in some places has even risen over the waistline. In the morning, many had to wade through muddy water to get to work, while schoolchildren had a difficult time getting to school.

Check the weather forecast for the next 5 days:

Northeast India: Today and tomorrow, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to see light to moderate amounts of rain, thunder, and lightning, with isolated areas of heavy rain also likely. Today, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may experience similar conditions. Today, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to have isolated, extremely heavy rains.

East India: Tomorrow, there will likely be light to moderate amounts of rain, thunder, and lightning across much of the region, with isolated heavy rains extremely possible across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the following two days.

In South India, Sunday and Monday are expected to bring light to moderate amounts of rain, thunderstorms, and lightning with the possibility of isolated heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal as well as Kerala and Mahe. In the meantime, there won't be any significant weather shifts in Northwest, Central, or West India for the next five days.

