Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall with thunderstorm in various states over the next 4 days, check latest forecast

Rainfall has been predicted in several areas of North West, South, and East India by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) through October 16. On October 12 and 16, as well as on October 13 and 16, light to isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are very likely to occur throughout South Interior Karnataka. On October 12 and 16, they are also very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The warning was issued while Kerala was being battered by torrential rain on Thursday, with the IMD issuing an orange alert in three of the state's 14 districts. Additionally, it has issued yellow alerts for Friday in seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki.

IMD, in its latest bulletin, also said, "Light to moderate rainfall at some to many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during October 14 to 16 and over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on October 15 and 16."

Regarding East India, the meteorological service reported on Thursday that light to moderate rainfall is extremely expected throughout Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next five days, with a subsequent drop.

"Light to moderate rainfall at many places is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days," it observed.

On withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon, IMD said, "Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha; some more parts of Karnataka and remaining parts of Telangana, Maharashtra and Central Arabia Sea during next 2 days."

In the lower troposphere, a trough extends from a cyclonic circulation across North Tamil Nadu and the surrounding area to the Comorin area. According to the IMD, a new western disturbance is expected to begin affecting the Western Himalayan Region on October 13th night and the plains of North West India on October 14th of 2023.