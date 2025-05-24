Temperatures are expected to rise steadily throughout the week, peaking at 40°C on both May 26 and May 28.

After experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Wednesday, the national capital is expected to see partly cloudy skies with chances of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday (May 24). According to the meteorological service's most recent prediction, the city will have a partly overcast sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning throughout the day, which will further cause the temperature to drop. It is expected that the highest temperature will be approximately 37 degrees Celsius.

The city is set to experience fluctuating weather conditions from May 22 to May 28, according to the prediction. Over the week, temperatures are predicted to gradually increase, reaching a high of 40°C on May 26 and May 28. Additionally, minimum temperatures will rise, peaking at 29°C at the end of the forecast period after beginning at 21°C on May 22.

On May 23 and 24, thunderstorms with showers are predicted, offering some relief from the rising temperatures. Temperatures are predicted to be between 23°C and 37°C on May 23 and somewhat higher, between 25°C and 38°C, on May 24.

On May 27, further rain or thunderstorms are predicted, and the temperature will slightly drop to 38°C.

Delhi has experienced intermittent light rain over the previous few days, with a noteworthy thunderstorm earlier this week providing much-needed respite by sharply reducing temperatures.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert for heatwave conditions in western Rajasthan this week. Eastern Rajasthan may also experience heatwave conditions during this period. Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana could also see heat waves over the next two days.

A low-pressure area has formed over South Konkan, near the coast of Goa and the East Central Arabian Sea, Srivastava told ANI. Srivastava said that this weather system may turn into a depression within the next 36 hours. "It can intensify and move northwards," he said, adding that the system is expected to affect the weather along the West Coast in the coming days. Due to this, the IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Konkan region for the next three days.

"Heavy to very heavy rain may also occur in the adjoining areas of Central Maharashtra and the West Coast," Srivastava said.

The data highlights heavy rainfall in regions including Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Northeast India. The IMD has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the west coast, including Konkan and Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala, over the next few days.

(with inputs from ANI)