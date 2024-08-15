Weather Update: IMD predicts rain on Independence Day, yellow alert for Delhi, check detailed forecast here

It also mentioned that the maximum temperature can range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature ranging between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with a spell of light rain and thunderstorms during the morning (4:00 am to 8:00 am) and forenoon (8:00 am to 12:00 noon) over the Red Fort area during the 78th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday (August 15). India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for light to moderate rain from Wednesday to Friday.

The IMD further stated that a few spells of light rain can also be witnessed during the afternoon and night hours today on Thursday.

IMD issued a nowcast valid for the next three hours, which mentioned that there would be no rain in the area with generally cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.

IMD's prediction comes as the nation is gearing up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, today. Meanwhile, preparations are underway at the Red Fort in the national capital, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

From Srinagar and Ladakh to the nation's capital, the country will come together to celebrate its freedom on August 15.

