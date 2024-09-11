Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi till this day; issues red alert for these states; check full forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain until Friday and issued a yellow alert for the city. According to the IMD, a combination of factors is likely to keep Delhi wet.

The national capital woke up to cloudy skies followed by light rainfall on Wednesday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain until Friday and issued a yellow alert for the city. According to the IMD, a combination of factors is likely to keep Delhi wet. It may cause waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas, and possible traffic disruptions.

On Sunday, parts of Delhi experienced waterlogging after a spell of rain. In Mundka, vehicles struggled to move through waterlogged roads, resulting in traffic congestion. The downpour on Saturday evening provided relief from the humid weather in the national capital.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Ajmer, Rajasthan, earlier this week. Several areas, especially low-lying ones, were submerged, with vehicles struggling to move through flooded roads. Traffic congestion worsened the situation as key routes were impacted by the flooding.

The IMD has also provided a regional forecast for northwest India. According to their prediction, "Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh; isolated to scattered rainfall over the remaining region during the week. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan during September 11 to 13, and Haryana on September 12. Also, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Haryana during September 11 to 14, and Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during September 11 to 15."

The Meteorological Office issued a red alert in at least eight districts of central Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday for extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

It predicted that rainfall can be recorded over 204 mm in eight districts in the state which include Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Sehore and Harda.

"A well-marked low-pressure area is formed over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and in the next 12 hours it will intensify and convert into a depression as a result of which there is possibility of heavy rain in the state. If we talk about the past 24 hours then, Damoh received the highest rainfall of 215mm followed by Jabalpur 190 mm and Narsinghpur recorded 178 mm rainfall. Along with this, a significant amount of rainfall occurred across the state," said BS Yadav Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

Talking about the upcoming weather conditions in the state in the next 24 hours, the meteorologist said, "A red alert has been issued in at least eight districts of central Madhya Pradesh for extremely heavy rainfall where rainfall is likely to occur over 204 mm. Along with this, an orange alert has been issued in the districts adjacent to the red alert districts of Central MP. The rainfall in these regions is likely to occur between 115 mm and 204 mm."

Besides, a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts in the state, he added.

"The possibility of rain will remain the same even after 24 hours in the state though the chances of extremely heavy rainfall will be reduced but there will be chances of heavy rainfall in the state. Apart from this, a new system is arriving towards Madhya Pradesh so the activity of rainfall will continue for around a week continuously in the state," Meteorologist Yadav said.

"If we talk about Bhopal then there is a possibility of heavy rainfall for today and then the rainfall will slightly reduce but the rainfall activity will continue for the next four days in the city," he added.