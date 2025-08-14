Weather Update: IMD predicts moderate rain in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other regions on Independence Day; check forecast here

The IMD stated that heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir on August 15, 17 and 18.

Independence Day Weather: India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, with the main ceremony taking place at the Red Fort in Delhi. If you are planning to attend the celebrations or enjoy the weekend, check the weather forecast for August 15 before stepping out this Independence Day.

Check IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi will experience light rain and cloudy skies accompanied by thundershowers at a few places from August 13 to August 16, and the temperature may hover between 31 to 33 degrees Celsius during the day and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius at night.

Rain alert in Northwest India

The IMD stated that heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir on August 15, 17 and 18. Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between August 14 to August 20. Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are also expected to receive heavy showers on August 15 and August 16. West Uttar Pradesh could experience rainfall on August 16, while West Uttar Pradesh may receive rain on August 15 and August 16. IMD also stated in its bulletin that West Rajasthan could experience showers on August 16 and 17, with East Rajasthan getting rainfall on August 14, August 18 and on August 20.

Date-wise Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast

From August 13 to August 16, light rain and thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by cloudy skies. August 15, Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected in the morning and afternoon. On August 16, cloudy skies, light rainfall, accompanied by thundershowers, are expected.

Rain alert in Gurugram and Faridabad on August 15

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for Gurugram and Faridabad, adjoining Delhi and has predicted heavy rain in many areas of these two cities on Friday. Drizzle is also likely in some parts of South Delhi near Faridabad.

In contrast, Noida and Ghaziabad are unlikely to receive rain on August 15. However, according to the IMD, the skies will remain cloudy in both cities on Independence Day.

Also read: "If things don't go well...': US warns of more tariffs on India if Trump-Putin Alaska talks fail