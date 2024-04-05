Twitter
Weather Update: IMD predicts light rain with gusty winds in Delhi; Check forecast for next 3 days

As per the forecast, Delhi will witness a cloudy sky with a chance of gusty winds. Today, Delhi will record a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 02:03 PM IST

The national capital and its surrounding areas might get some respite today as the India Meteorological Department has predicted light rain or drizzle along with gusty winds on Friday. As per the forecast, Delhi will witness a cloudy sky with a chance of gusty winds. Today, Delhi will record a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will vary around 38 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius for the next five days. The sky will remain mainly clear, however, the IMD has forecasted that the national capital city could see powerful surface winds during noon on April 6 and April 7. The warmest day last month was witnessed on March 30, with a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius.

Besides Delhi, heatwave conditions are also expected in the isolated pockets over north interior Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on April 5 and April 6. While, hot and humid weather is expected to exist over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and Karaikal till April 8.

Light rainfall is also expected over northeast India and the western Himalayan region from April 11 to April 13.

 

 

 

