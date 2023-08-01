Headlines

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for several states, check full forecast

As for Telangana, heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad districts of Telangana from 8.30 am of August 1 to 8.30 am of August 2.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

India is expected to record normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season following excess precipitation in July, even as El Nino and other unfavourable conditions may suppress rain in August, the IMD said on Monday.

August accounts for around 30 percent of the precipitation during the monsoon season.

Although El Nino, the warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, has not impacted the monsoon performance so far, its influence is likely to be visible in the second phase (August-September period) of the monsoon, scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Meanwhile, here are the top points on the weather forecast and warning for this week 

IMD said that in Northwest India light to moderate rainfall is expected over east Uttar Pradesh till August 3. Heavy rainfall is also expected over east Rajasthan on July 31 and August 2. Uttarakhand is also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall between August 1 and 3, while west Uttar Pradesh might get showers on August 1 and 2. 

Rainfall is also likely on August 2 and 3 in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Delhi, among other places. 

As for central India, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over east Madhya Pradesh tomorrow. 

Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till August 3 while West Bengal might also witness downpours till August 2.

Over the next five days, in west India, rainfall is likely to continue over Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra.

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very is likely to occur over Telangana today and over coastal Karnataka tomorrow, the day after. 

As for Telangana, heavy rains is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad districts of Telangana from 8.30 am of August 1 to 8.30 am of August 2.

