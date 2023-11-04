Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for several states; check latest forecast here

Over the next seven days, South Peninsular India can expect varying degrees of rainfall, with some areas likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather update for the coming week, with important information about various regions of the country.

A cyclonic circulation is currently centered over south Tamil Nadu and its neighboring areas, extending up to the middle tropospheric levels. This weather system is creating a trough of low pressure in the easterlies, reaching from North Interior Karnataka to the cyclonic circulation in the lower tropospheric levels. As a result, strong lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are influencing the weather.

Over the next seven days, South Peninsular India can expect light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Some areas may even experience very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Andaman & Nicobar Islands will also receive light to moderate rainfall during this period.

In the Western Himalayan region, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the area, resulting in light rainfall or snowfall in certain places.

The rest of the country is likely to experience no significant weather changes.

This update from IMD provides valuable insights for people living in these regions, helping them prepare for the upcoming weather conditions. It's essential to stay informed and take necessary precautions as per the forecast.