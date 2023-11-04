Headlines

World Cup 2023: South Africa advances to semi-finals as Pakistan stun New Zealand

Punjab farmers defy farm fire prevention team, force officer to burn stubble

Remember Achala Sachdev: AIR announcer who went on to become Bollywood's favourite mom, died a lonely death due to...

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for several states; check latest forecast here

IND vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

World Cup 2023: South Africa advances to semi-finals as Pakistan stun New Zealand

Punjab farmers defy farm fire prevention team, force officer to burn stubble

10 foods that can help you look younger

7 foods that kill testosterone

7 food items that help to cure headache

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

Remember Achala Sachdev: AIR announcer who went on to become Bollywood's favourite mom, died a lonely death due to...

Abhilash Thapliyal reveals how Aspirants impacted his life: ‘Hum jo bahar se aane vaale log hai…’ | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for several states; check latest forecast here

Over the next seven days, South Peninsular India can expect varying degrees of rainfall, with some areas likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 09:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather update for the coming week, with important information about various regions of the country.

A cyclonic circulation is currently centered over south Tamil Nadu and its neighboring areas, extending up to the middle tropospheric levels. This weather system is creating a trough of low pressure in the easterlies, reaching from North Interior Karnataka to the cyclonic circulation in the lower tropospheric levels. As a result, strong lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are influencing the weather.

Over the next seven days, South Peninsular India can expect light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Some areas may even experience very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Andaman & Nicobar Islands will also receive light to moderate rainfall during this period.

In the Western Himalayan region, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the area, resulting in light rainfall or snowfall in certain places.

The rest of the country is likely to experience no significant weather changes.

This update from IMD provides valuable insights for people living in these regions, helping them prepare for the upcoming weather conditions. It's essential to stay informed and take necessary precautions as per the forecast.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups

AI most ‘destructive force’ in history, may take away all jobs: Musk tells Sunak

Meet Bollywood actress who worked with top stars, faced rejection in love 6 times, now lives with...

Narayana Murthy's epic response to 'what he does' question from Truecaller CEO wins internet

After surprise success at box office, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail to release in Tamil, Telugu

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE