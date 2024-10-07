Twitter
Will India go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025? Here's what PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi says

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's daughter will make her debut in this film, actor reveals their baby's special name

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals custom 'His and Her' Porsches worth Rs 16600000, pics go viral

Gurugram mall owner reacts to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's video, agreed to...

Amitabh Bachchan felt 'so bad' after working with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi: 'She needs to...'

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rains for THESE states, issues yellow alert in parts of Kerala till..; check forecast

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in several Kerala districts, warning of heavy rain.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 05:49 PM IST

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rains for THESE states, issues yellow alert in parts of Kerala till..; check forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the southwest monsoon will continue to withdraw from parts of central and northwest India. Over the next two to three days, it is expected to retreat from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra.

While the monsoon is leaving central and northwest regions, rain is forecasted in eastern and southern states like West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. However, no heavy rainfall is expected in northwest, west, and central India this week.

In Delhi, Sunday is likely to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures reaching 36°C during the day and dropping to 25°C at night.

As Durga Puja approaches, shoppers in West Bengal may face interruptions due to rain. The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts heavy rain in North Bengal, particularly in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri. Light to moderate showers are expected in South Bengal, including Kolkata, which may affect last-minute festive preparations.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in several Kerala districts, warning of heavy rain. Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are expected to see rain on Monday, with alerts continuing for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Wayanad on October 8-9. The rain is expected to last until October 11, with thunderstorms and winds reaching 40 km/h in some areas.

Many parts of Kerala received rainfall until 5:30 pm on Sunday. Kannur Airport recorded 93 mm of rain, Palakkad 28 mm, and Karipur Airport 13 mm. Other areas like Alappuzha and Punalur saw lighter rainfall.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
