Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rains for THESE states, issues yellow alert in parts of Kerala till..; check forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the southwest monsoon will continue to withdraw from parts of central and northwest India. Over the next two to three days, it is expected to retreat from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra.

While the monsoon is leaving central and northwest regions, rain is forecasted in eastern and southern states like West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. However, no heavy rainfall is expected in northwest, west, and central India this week.

In Delhi, Sunday is likely to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures reaching 36°C during the day and dropping to 25°C at night.

As Durga Puja approaches, shoppers in West Bengal may face interruptions due to rain. The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts heavy rain in North Bengal, particularly in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri. Light to moderate showers are expected in South Bengal, including Kolkata, which may affect last-minute festive preparations.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in several Kerala districts, warning of heavy rain. Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are expected to see rain on Monday, with alerts continuing for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Wayanad on October 8-9. The rain is expected to last until October 11, with thunderstorms and winds reaching 40 km/h in some areas.

Many parts of Kerala received rainfall until 5:30 pm on Sunday. Kannur Airport recorded 93 mm of rain, Palakkad 28 mm, and Karipur Airport 13 mm. Other areas like Alappuzha and Punalur saw lighter rainfall.